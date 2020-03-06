Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin speaking at the event (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

B.C. Lieutenant Governor discusses workplace diversity and inclusion at Kelowna event

Around 60 businesses are attending the event at the Coast Capri Hotel on Friday

Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin was the opening speaker at an Ignite Okanagan 2020 conference at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on Friday (March 6).

Representatives from 60 Okanagan businesses attened the event to learn about how to promote better diversity and inclusive practices for people in workplaces.

READ MORE: Okanagan residents gather at Kelowna City Hall in support of workplace inclusivity

During Austin’s speech, she talked about her past work that helped to improve working conditions for people in Canada.

“During work I did at the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, I looked at how we can fully engage the protective capacity in our workplace by reaching out and engaging newcomer populations and people’s skills who are underutilized in the current economy,” said Austin.

“That work also included Indigenous peoples’ and women. I think the work produced great results.”

Austin said that companies with more diverse workplaces also tend to perform better in the long run.

“Research has consistently shown that companies that embrace diversity tend to have a healthier bottom line and outperform those that do not over a whole range of measures,” said Austin.

“A recent report in 2018 by Mackenzie and Company showed that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity were 15 per cent more likely to have financial returns above the industry average. The report said companies in the top quartile for ethnic and racial diversity were also 35 per cent more likely to achieve those above-average financial results.”

Laura Baumback, an employee at Tommy Guns Barber Shop in Kelowna, said the event is also meant to give employers insight on how new immigrants can help to fill job vacancies at their companies.

“This event will be talking about how employers can get foreign talent. That includes through current immigration and foreign worker programs,” said Baumback.

“We’ll also be talking about employees can feel safe in their workplaces and how they can have healthy conversations in their workplace environments.”

In total, there are more than ten presentations and panel discussions about diversity and inclusion at the event.

To learn more about the event, you can visit the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan, Shuswap students build pasta bridges in Kelowna
Next story
More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Just Posted

B.C. Lieutenant Governor discusses workplace diversity and inclusion at Kelowna event

Around 60 businesses are attending the event at the Coast Capri Hotel on Friday

Another policy-breaking pot shop proposed in Kelowna

Since its implementation, the 500-metre policy has proven divisive within council

Owls, Panthers, Knights advance, Coyotes tumble at B.C. basketball championships

Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary blew an 18-point lead Thursday afternoon

Kelowna vet weighs in after coronavirus found in dog in China

Dr. Moshe Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Clinic said chances are minuscule but stresses pet hygiene

Rockets itching to secure playoff spot with weekend double-header

Kelowna hosts Seattle Friday night, a win will book ticket to post-season

Okanagan, Shuswap students build pasta bridges in Kelowna

The annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Contest is in its 37th year

Summerland students place second at Techstars Startup Weekend

Participants pitched and developed entrepreneurial ideas during 54-hour initiative

Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Lynyrd-Skynyrd fan picks up $75,000 on BC/49, yet $2 million ticket purchased in Courtenay still to be claimed

MLA Dan Ashton to speak at Summerland Chamber luncheon

MLA for riding of Penticton will answer questions from members of the business community

Petroleum coke spilled into creek after CN Rail train derailed northeast of Prince George

Accounts and videos posted to social media show a train derailed near Giscome Elementary

More husky puppies up for adoption at Okanagan SPCA

Husky in SPCA custody gives birth, more puppies become available for adoption

Okanagan’s-own OM Sound touring Canada and Europe

New videos and new album in the works

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Most Read