B.C.’s Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin visited Accelerate Okanagan on Wednesday (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

B.C. Lieutenant Governor tours Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna

Janet Austin met with different tech companies and entrepreneurs during tour

Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Janet Austin toured Accelerate Okanagan in Kelowna on Thursday, March 5 as part of a three-day visit to the city.

During the tour, Austin met with different tech companies and entrepreneurs to see how they’re transforming business relationships in the Central Okanagan.

Austin said one reason for her visit to Kelowna is to promote her Conversation on Democracy pilot project.

“The idea is to encourage British Columbians to have community conversations about what it means to live in a democracy,” she said.

“There are still many people who are marginalized and who feel they don’t have access to power, authority and decision making. These are things we need to continue working on as a society.”

Austin said she recently met up with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran to help promote the project.

“Basran and I recently organized a discussion group to talk about the Conversation on Democracy project,” said Austin.

“We pilot tested it with each other, city staff and community leaders in the group. I think it went really well.”

Austin said she’s travelled to five other B.C. locations with the Lieutenant Governor Youth Advisory Council to promote the project.

Once completed, Austin said she’ll be posting feedback from the project online for British Columbian’s to see.

Austin will meet with members of the Westbank First Nation before her Kelowna visit wraps up on Friday.

This is Austin’s first official visit to Kelowna as Lieutenant Governor.

