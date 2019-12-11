A national public inquiry into money laundering is a good thing no matter which party wins the federal election, says British Columbia’s attorney general. British Columbia Attorney General David Eby looks on during a news conference in Vancouver, Friday, May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. makes regulatory change in battle against money laundering

Attorney General David Eby says the change addresses concerns raised by former RCMP officer Peter German

The B.C. government is giving the province’s gambling regulator greater independence to set and enforce regulatory policy in the fight against money laundering.

The government says it is transitioning the gaming control and enforcement branch to a new independent gambling control office, which will focus exclusively on regulatory policy related to gambling, horse racing and responsible-gambling programs.

Until this change, the branch has set and enforced policy while also providing advice to the province on business matters involving the B.C. Lottery Corp.

Attorney General David Eby says the change addresses concerns raised by former RCMP officer Peter German in a report done for the provincial government.

ALSO READ: Large cash purchases, ‘lifestyle audits’ to fight money laundering gain support in B.C.

He warned that dual responsibility could create conflicts of interest and impede anti-money laundering measures.

Eby says he expects the change to be effective.

“The IGCO will have the mandate, authority and independence to ensure the overall integrity of gambling in B.C.,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This change will make it far easier to keep dirty money out of our province.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Northern California man charged with aiding B.C. fugitive Brandon Teixeira
Next story
Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Just Posted

New juicery set to grow in Kelowna

Local Pressery will launch Dec. 22

West Kelowna’s budget includes adding eight-new positions next year

If approved, the city will have added approximately 28 new employees in the past two years

Defining the difference: Supportive housing and emergency shelters in Kelowna

The Journey Home Strategy calls for both types of housing to help people experiencing homelessness

City councillors approve temporary permit for West Kelowna shelter

The temporary shelter will only allowed to operate until April 30 of next year

Teddy Bear Toss returns for West Kelowna Warriors charity fundraiser

Grab your teddys for Saturday’s game at Royal LePage Place

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Vandalism closes public washrooms in Penticton’s Okanagan Lake Park indefinitely

A post by the city’s Facebook said the damage is ‘quite extensive’

Disturbing find: Shuswap family seeking Christmas tree locates several animal carcasses

Black bear, a coyote and five deer found dumped in gravel pit west of Salmon Arm

Pawsative Pups: Help your dog love their crate

Lisa Davies is a new columnist for Black Press who writes about dog training

Spark Joy: The art of giving and receiving

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Coldstream surf shop welcomes winter with paddle

Winter Chill event Saturday, Dec. 21, on Kal Lake is ‘food’-raiser for food bank

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Most Read