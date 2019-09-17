Voters who are opposed to forming Charter Schools in B.C. can now sign an Opposed Signing Alternative sheet. (File photo)

B.C. man circulating charter school petition collects opponents’ signatures too

Opposed Signing Alternative is a separate sheet for signatures

A Campbell River man is circulating an “Opposed Signing Alterative” sign-up sheet as part of his campaign to create a charter school system in B.C.

Bob Bray is the proponent of a province-wide petition titled “Initiative to Allow the Voluntary Formation of Twenty Charter Schools.” The Opposed Signing Alternative is a separate sheet for signatures from voters who are opposed to adding charter schools to the British Columbia school system.

Bray launched his petition in August to bring charter schools to B.C., registering it with Elections BC.

Bray wants to bring to the province up to 20 charter schools, which would receive government funding but operate outside the usual B.C. educational curriculum. They are not religiously affiliated.

Currently, the only province in Canada to have charter schools is Alberta.

Voters who are opposed can sign the Opposed sheet and these signatures will be counted and the totals published on the website of the Social Mavrik Federation.

Opposed sheets will not be sent to Elections BC because the Opposed Signing Alternative is an informal process offered by the proponent as an add-on to the formal initiative petition process.

When a registered volunteer canvasser talks with people who are considering whether or not to sign the petition, he or she may not know who supports or opposes Charter Schools among their relatives, co-workers, church members, club members or customers, Bray says in an email to reporters, trustees, supporters and “voters who are very concerned about our ‘one-size-fits-all’ school boards.” By having formal petition sheets and informal opposed sheets, a canvasser can collect signatures from the support faction as well as the opposed faction, Bray says.

RELATED: Man launches petition to bring charter schools to B.C.

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles
Next story
Mobile needle exchange considered in Okanagan

Just Posted

MindRight founder, Kelowna Chiefs player honours late president with scholarship

Myles Mattila has set up the Remembering Grant Sheridan scholarship for KIJHL players

Marmalade Cat Cafe comes to Kelowna’s Okanagan College campus

Students at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna officially have another choice to fulfill their beverage and food needs.

Kelowna council approve new five-year cultural development plan

Kelowna’s new cultural plan will take into effect in the new year through 2025

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

A COSAR information night is Thursday at Okanagan College

Rockets host tailgate party ahead of anticipated home-opener

Kelowna takes the ice for the first game of the season Saturday

VIDEO: Prosecutors to consider charges in human-caused 2017 B.C. wildfire

RCMP forwards results of its investigation into Elephant Hill fire to Crown counsel

RDOS board remuneration, expenses come to $500,000

Costs presented in Statement of Financial Information

Sagmoen publication ban lifted

The publication ban on the voir dire of Curtis Sagmoen was lifted by Justice Alison Beames Tuesday

Shuswap Dungeons and Dragons Club on a roll

Unanticipated public interest prompts additional campaigns at Salmon Arm library

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

Salmon Arm RCMP see upswing in thefts of, and from, vehicles

Police report thieves prowling at night, entering unlocked vehicles

RCMP investigating thefts from Shuswap mail boxes

Salmon Arm residents with compromised boxes asked to pick up mail at post office

Cooperative approach urged to resolve B.C.’s forest crisis

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce calling on elected officials to set aside differences and find solutions

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

Most Read