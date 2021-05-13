Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

Whether a B.C. man who matched with a married woman on Tinder is the father of her child stands to be determined.

A B.C. judge ordered a paternity test for the baby in a February 2 decision that was published online this month.

The plaintiff had sex with the woman more than once after meeting her on the app in April 2018. At the time, she was married with two children.

Through the provincial court, the man is seeking contact with the infant he believes is his child – both parties in the case remain unnamed, as well as the courtroom location.

Judge Justine Saunders has not ruled whether the man can access the child but found blood or tissue test results necessary for her to make the decision.

The pair had sex three times in May, August and November of 2018 so either the child is the result of a Tinder match-up or ongoing marital relations, court documents detail.

READ ALSO: Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users

The woman – who learned she was pregnant in December 2018 – claims she had sex with her husband during that time. She cut off contact with the plaintiff after informing him she had a miscarriage.

A year later, the plaintiff saw the woman posted photographs of a baby on Facebook and said she sent him one with a message.

“We made a beautiful baby and it’s the best gift you could have ever given me,” it read. The woman has not denied sending the message.

“This does not appear to be a ‘hook up’ as she describes how ‘we made a beautiful baby’ shown in her texts,” Saunders wrote in her decision.

READ MORE: Alberta Tinder sex assault suspect charged; additional alleged victims sought

The plaintiff proceeded to visit the baby numerous times in December, January, February and March, which the mother arranged.

The woman’s husband – who is registered as the child’s biological father – found out about the situation in July 2020 after the plaintiff began to fight for contact with the child.

Both the woman and her spouse remain opposed to a paternity test being conducted to determine the child’s biological father.

READ MORE: Police share list of dangerous apps parents might not know about


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Court

Previous story
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Just Posted

Teammates flock to Kelowna Rockets forward Alex Swetlikoff as he celebrates a goal against the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place on May 13. (Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets conclude season with 3-2 victory over Victoria Royals

The matchup concludes the shortened 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 WHL season

École Kelowna Secondary School. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure identified at École Kelowna Secondary School

Seven Central Okanagan Schools have been named as the sites of potential exposures to the virus since April 29

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Too much nutmeg can lead to hallucinations and even death

Your morning start for Thursday, May 13, 2021

(Glenmore Neighbours/Facebook)
VIDEO: Parade of ducklings stalls Glenmore traffic

Duck and ducklings trek across Glenmore, guided to pond by residents

École Dorothea Walker Elementary School in Kelowna. (File photo)
École Dorothea Walker school murals capture post-pandemic optimism

Teachers and students come together in creating wall panel murals

File photo of osprey. Black Press Media
VIDEO: Livestream of osprey birds and their babies in Kelowna

FortisBC sets up a nest with livestream camera in Kelowna for Ospreys

Tinder, an online dating application that allows users to anonymously swipe to like or dislike other’s profiles. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. man granted paternity test to see if Tinder match-up led to a ‘beautiful baby’

The plaintiff is seeking contact with the married woman’s infant who he believes is his child

KCR Migrant Support Worker, Javier, had an exciting day escorting his son Ian with him during ‘Take your Child to Work Day’!
KCR: Volunteering is being part of a whole

KCR Community Resources shares stories of its volunteers in a weekly column

Susan Larsen, who still lives on her own, celebrates her 100th birthday on May 16, 2021. (Contributed)
99-year-old Vernon woman eagerly awaiting second COVID-19 vaccine

Susan Larsen celebrates her 100th birthday May 16

Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)
B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

Richard Green writes poetry under the nom de plume Rick the Poet Warrior. Homeless, Green sometimes spends his summers in Revelstoke but winters in Victoria, travelling to Ontario to visit his sister whenever he can. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke nomad pens poetry, offers insight into homelessness

Rick the Poet Warrior’s books can be found online as well as at the Revelstoke library

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ancient Forest Alliance campaigner Andrea Inness walks beside an enormous western red cedar stump in a BCTS-issued cutblock in the Nahmint Valley. (PHOTO COURTESY TJ WATT)
Watchdog: logging practices put Vancouver Island old growth, biodiversity at risk

Forest Practices Board has issues with BC Timber Sales practices in Nahmint Valley near Port Alberni

Erik Christian Oun, who worked for the Coquitlam school district, has had his teaching licence suspended for half a year. (Pixabay)
B.C. teacher suspended after calling students ‘cutie’ and ‘sweetheart’ in online messages

Erik Oun’s licence has been suspended for half a year, a decision made by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Most Read