Bryan Kupiak is shown in an undated photo provided by CFJC Kamloops. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

A B.C. man is fighting for his life after the federal government declared him dead twice following a bureaucratic mix-up.

The trouble began last October when Kamloops resident Bryan Kupiak, who is in his mid-60s, received an old age security statement addressed to his estate.

Kupiak says the government had mistakenly put his social insurance number on the death certificate for his mother, who had passed away a month earlier.

The error meant he was temporarily cut off from all of his benefits, including his pension, but he was brought back to life a week later with the help of his member of Parliament, Cathy McLeod.

Kupiak says he thought the matter had been settled, until Kupiak’s wife received a letter from the government on Sunday that described her as a widow.

Kupiak says dealing with the administrative error is too much to handle for the second time, especially while he is still grieving the death of his mother.

“I figure, okay we’re good, and then now my wife’s a widow. That means I’m still dead,” Kupiak says.

He says he intends to contact McLeod’s office once again for help.

(CFJC Kamloops)

Jill Sperling, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known
Next story
Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

Just Posted

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Recycling fees going up for West Kelowna residents

Hike in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill reason for the increase

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandle

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Gold medal still sinking in for Rockets’ Foote

Defenceman Cal Foote and Kelowna teammate Dillon Dube are back after winning world junior title

Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey

Letter: Ben Stewart’s letter was ‘interesting’

Kelowna area letter-writer says he wonders why Ben Stewart gave up his seat in first place

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Most Read