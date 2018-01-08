B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

  • Jan. 8, 2018 11:46 a.m.
  • News

Two Williams Lake residents, who allegedly hit a man with a car and drove with him on the hood for two blocks, will appear in court today.

RCMP responded to a report of a Clinton man struck by a vehicle just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

According to Cst. Andrew Waters the man was allegedly hit by a vehicle that then proceeded two and a half blocks with the Clinton man on the hood of the car before being able to get off.

At 10 a.m. the Williams Lake RCMP were asked to look for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen licence plates as it was last seen heading Northbound on Highway 97.

Just after 1 p.m. police spotted the suspect vehicle in Lac La Hache and made the arrest of the male driver and female passenger.

The driver, 23-year -old Jared Ingle is a Williams Lake Prolific Offender who has been charged with:

  • Possession of stolen property under $5000;
  • Drive while disqualified;
  • Resist a peace officer;
  • Break and enter;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Utter threats to cause death;
  • Dangerous driving

Karla Mindel, 29, also of Williams Lake, has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of stolen property under $5000.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Both Ingle and Mindel remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are recommended.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road
Next story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Vehicle stripped on Kelowna forest road

“Whoever did this was prepared.”

Vegan market back in Kelowna for second year

The market will go Jan. 21 at the Laurel Packinghouse

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Kelowna man charged in 2013 killing yet to be released

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville appeared in court Monday.

Kelowna council looking at another big-ticket biffy

City staff recommend spending $674,000 to replace the washrooms at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Okanagan hockey fraudster’s health complicates sentencing

Michael Elphicke’s terminal kidney failure has made completing a pre-sentence report difficult

Team Kripps sets record start times

Summerland Olympian pushes for gold at world cup

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

New top chef at Kelowna’s Grand Okanagan Resort

Daniel Craig assumes executive chef duties after a similar stint at Toronto’s Ritz Carlton Hotel

UBCO hosts portfolio workshop

Portfolio days at UBCO help prospective students cultivate a submittable body of work

Most Read