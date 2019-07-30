Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary. Jenna Cocullo/Black Press

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

A B.C. man used a knife to fend off an attacking grizzly bear in a remote area of the mainland coast on Monday, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.

The Quadra Island resident was biking and hiking in the backcountry area of Ramsey Arm, about 2.5 hours north of Powell River, when the attack took place, the BC Conservation Office said in a statement.

“The male was by himself on a logging road when he was attacked by what seemed like a grizzly bear,” according to the statement. “The male had a knife on him and was able to stab the bear and end the attack.”

The injured male cycled to a nearby camp, where he received first aid from environmental workers.

He was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The BC Conservation Office is investigating the attack.

VIDEO: Stay away from grizzly bear on North Island, conservation officer warns

READ MORE: B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

READ MORE: ‘She’s charging. Oh God’: Mama grizzly runs at B.C. man armed with shotgun

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Florida man accused of threatening President Trump
Next story
Capital One target of massive data breach

Just Posted

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Illegal drugs and weapons seized by West Kelowna RCMP

Three West Kelowna residents face potential drug-related charges

Top upcoming events: plan your B.C. Day long weekend in Kelowna!

Another long weekend is coming up… finally!

YouTube comedy star comes to Kelowna

Wes Barker will perform on September 20

Future unknown for Kelowna seniors’ activity centre

Okanagan Mission Senior Centre Society celebrates 50 years, but hopes to celebrate many more

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Floatplane crashes into the water off the Sunshine Coast

No injuries reported

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

Hergott: E-scooters, injuries and legal implications

Lawyer Paul Hergott continues to discuss e-scooters in his latest column

Summerland to showcase electric vehicles

Vehicle owners will show cars, answer questions and provide rides

Foodie tours offer taste of Okanagan

Take your taste buds for a walk in downtown Vernon

Wildfire extinguished near Princeton

The blaze was spotted Tuesday morning

Most Read