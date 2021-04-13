B.C. men fined $1.7K for overfishing near Revelstoke, Golden

The seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank

Conservation officers caught three men over fishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake. (Facebook)

One recent fishing trip proved pricey for three B.C. men.

Two men from Revelstoke and another from Golden received a combined $1,740 in fines from conservation officers for overfishing bull trout in Kinbasket Lake, north of Revelstoke.

Fishing gear and 11 fish were seized.

For Kinbasket, one bull trout per day (for a maximum of two days), per person, is permitted.

In B.C., bull trout are blue-listing, meaning they are of special concern and susceptible to over harvesting in early spring.

The 36 pounds of seized fish were donated to the Golden Food Bank.

To report poachers and polluters call the conservation officers 24/7 hot line: 1-877-952-7277.

Hunting and Fishing