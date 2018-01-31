B.C. men fined for running over coyote, killing it with machete

Driver and passenger admitted to Wildlife Act offenses and were fined $5,000 and $500, respectively

Two men violated the provincial Wildlife Act after running down a coyote in a truck and killing it in Vanderhoof.

A year ago, witnesses reported two men in a pickup truck running over a coyote on the frozen Tachik Lake, injuring the coyote, before killing it with a machete.

Conservation officers were able to track down the men’s vehicle.

The driver pleaded guilty last August and was fined $5,000 and suspended from hunting for three years.

The passenger pleaded guilty on Jan. 25 this year and was fined $500.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
