B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills

Can you identify these suspects?

A group of travelling counterfeiters is making its way through the province and they may be coming to your hometown.

Princeton RCMP have obtained photos of the suspects from video cameras in various businesses after owners were scammed out of at least $320 last weekend.

Police are warning merchants to carefully inspect all U.S. currency that is presented at the till.

“Anyone taking U.S. money, they should be taking steps to make sure it is authentic,” said Corporal Chad Parsons.

“Look at the serial numbers. It would be very rare to see two $50 bills with serial numbers just one number off.”

The bills recently passed in Princeton – $20 and $50 denominations – also appeared to be printed on plain paper from a laser printer, and the color was not correct.

According to Parsons the counterfeiters attempt to buy inexpensive items with the fake bills, in order to receive legitimate Canadian change.

Parsons said phony U.S. dollars were later passed in Hope, leading investigators to believe the culprits were travelling westbound on Highway 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Glass Tiger to open for Corey Hart on Canada-wide tour
Next story
Kelowna’s Toys “R” Us joins Salvation Army toy drive

Just Posted

Owls QB on historic championship win: “We’re a well rounded team”

The KSS Owls are the first football team in the Okanagan to win the provincial crown

Rockets host Victoria in last home game before break

Friday night will be the last Rockets home game until Dec.29

Kelowna’s Toys “R” Us joins Salvation Army toy drive

More than 600,000 toys will be donated throughout the country

BC Transit offering online survey regarding proposed Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna

The proposed expansion of service would launch in September 2019

Missing and murdered women honoured with Kelowna vigil

National Day of Remembrance and Action to End Violence Against Women is Dec. 6

Flurries forecast for the weekend

It will be clear and cold before turning to flurries in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Little results from first ministers meeting, but at least nobody stormed out

Doug Ford has threatened to walk away from meeting if agenda wasn’t changed

Sliding into history, luger Alex Gough broke new ground for Canada

Gough announces her retirement on Saturday

B.C. halts northeast fracking operations while it investigates earthquakes

The BC Oil and Gas Commission stops operations for at least 30 days

Glass Tiger to open for Corey Hart on Canada-wide tour

Tickets now on sale Kelowna concert on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Millions raised, lives changed, B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Find out which campaigns British Columbians donated to the most this year

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills

Can you identify these suspects?

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up or down without permission

Most Read