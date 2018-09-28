Mike Haire, a vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford, has been charged with two child pornography offences.

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

The vice-principal of an Abbotsford middle school has been arrested and charged with two child pornography offences.

Mike Haire, 38, has been charged with making child porn available and possessing child porn. Haire was vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school at the time of his arrest.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the Abbotsford Police Department’s internet child exploitation (ICE) unit launched an investigation in late July.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at Haire’s home in Abbotsford, where computers, data storage devices and cellphones were seized.

Bird said an examination is currently underway by the APD’s digital forensic lab, and at this point has revealed thousands of images and videos depicting child pornography and child abuse.

The APD is now seeking individuals who might have been victimized by Haire.

ICE unit investigator Det. Keith Nugent said the goal of ICE is “to identify suspects who believe they are anonymous in cyber space.”

“We will detect, reveal and prosecute these offenders to defend and protect our victims. This investigation is exceptionally concerning given Mr. Haire’s position of authority and access to youth in Abbotsford,” he said.

Haire has been a teacher and administrator in Abbotsford for 12 years, and was hired at W.A. Fraser in 2016.

He previously spent 10 years teaching digital visual arts at Clayburn middle school, where he established a film and broadcasting program.

The Fraser middle school website no longer lists Haire as vice-principal, but instead names a new acting vice-principal, Bob Voth.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of the Abbotsford school district, said the district took immediate action against Haire when they were notified of the police investigation.

“(We) suspended him from his role as vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school, and he is no longer an employee with the Abbotsford school district,” Godden said.

He said the Teacher Regulation Branch has also been notified.

Godden said the district’s critical incident response team has been deployed in the district and at Fraser middle school “to ensure our staff and students have the appropriate supports in place.”

“The safety of our students is our top priority at the Abbotsford school district,” he said.

Godden urged anyone with concerns about their child to contact their school principal.

Haire also made the news in 2009 when he was one of 50 people across the country who won a Nissan Cube in a social media contest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD’s ICE unit at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Abbotsford high school teacher charged with sexual offences involving two youths

READ MORE: Chilliwack pastor facing child pornography charges


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan
Next story
‘Every Child Matters’: Orange Shirt Day spreads awareness across B.C.

Just Posted

UPDATE: Revived inspiration in Kelowna cold case investigation

Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago

FRIDAY FEATURE: After 20 years Kelowna’s United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast is rolling to a stop

Together this community raised $750,000

Woman sent to hospital after fall on retaining wall

The incident happened in West Kelowna

Kelowna Art Gallery: Culture Days, the launch of the Seniors Tours program

Culture Days starts today

Kelowna candidates on B.C.’s planned Specualtion Tax

The B.C. government’s planned Speculation Tax on second homes owned by both… Continue reading

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Most Read