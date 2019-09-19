Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, is charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of breach of trust. (LinkedIn)

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

More than two years after Chilliwack MLA John Martin fired his constituency assistant for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars, the BC Prosecution Service announced charges.

Special Prosecutor Robin McFee has approved charges of two counts of fraud over $5,000 to Desmond Michael Devnich. He is also charged with two counts of breach of trust by a public officer contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code.

The charges cover the time period from June 25, 2013 to Feb. 27, 2017.

The story first broke in March 2017 when Martin announced he had fired an employee after discovering tens of thousands of dollars missing from his constituency office bank account.

“I’m profoundly disappointed in what has happened as I believe we have an obligation to wisely manage taxpayer money,” Martin told the Progress via telephone from Victoria.

READ MORE: Chilliwack MLA John Martin’s constituency assistant fired after admitting to misappropriating money

READ MORE: Charges under consideration for Chilliwack MLA’s former constituency assistant

It took nearly two years, but in January 2019, it was reported that McFee had been appointed and was undertaking the charge assessment process.

Devnich is well-known in the community having held positions including director of the Chilliwack & District Agricultural Society, the Rotary Club, and working with the Downtown BIA and most recently the Chilliwack Chiefs.

He was once included in a Chilliwack Progress supplement entitled Forty Under 40.

READ MORE: Desmond Devnich: Smiles are free from Des

Devnich is scheduled to make his first appearance on these charges on Oct. 8 in Chilliwack Provincial Court.

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood
Next story
How do you think B.C. should protect its farmland?

Just Posted

Human case of West Nile virus reported in Okanagan

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr campaign signs vandalized with blackface

The vandalism follows the publication of photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

West Kelowna short-term rental regulations could change soon

West Kelowna to investigate short-term rental regulations

Rockets top defenceman returns from NHL camp ahead of home-opener

Kaedan Korczak was re-assigned by the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday

UBC Okanagan golf team starts season with historic win

Men’s team Cole Wilson led the Heat to two titles at the University of Alberta Invitational

Bears roaming around Okanagan school, busy neighbourhood

Cubs spotted near elementary school, large bear seen at park

Legislature gifts, clothing, travel need better control, B.C. auditor says

Audit follows suspensions of managers by Speaker Darryl Plecas

‘Really disturbing:’ Trudeau’s racist photos worry B.C. First Nation chief

Wet’suwet’en Chief concerned the photos will sow fear in Indigenous communities

Murder charges laid after body pulled from Fraser River ID’ed as missing man

Accused also face one count each of attempted murder in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

‘I felt betrayed’: North-Okanagan Shuswap candidate responds to Trudeau brownface photo

Harwinder Sandhu dismisses comments that there are bigger issues to focus on

B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant charged with fraud, breach of trust

Charges announced Sept. 19 more than two years after Martin fired Desmond Devnich for alleged thefts

B.C. salmon farm inspection deal reached with Indigenous people

Monitoring to determine if any Broughton region farms stay open

Vehicle thefts prompt plea from Salmon Arm RCMP

Public asked to help by removing valuables and keys, locking vehicles up

LETTER: Democracy concerns must be addressed

Critical issues keep some from voting

Most Read