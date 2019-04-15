This photo was posted with an online message about Langley - Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa being hospitalized. Facebook image

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

According to an online message, Langley-Aldergrove M.P. Mark Warawa has been hospitalized for possible pancreatic cancer.

Posted to Facebook, the message reads:

My dear friends, I am very sick in the hospital and need your prayers for a miracle. You can see how yellow my skin is. The doctors believe I have pancreatic cancer. I have procedures tomorrow morning and some additional tests over the next few days to see if cancer has spread to other organs. If it is just in the pancreas, I will surgery and 6 months of chemotherapy. If cancer has spread to other organs, there isn’t anything medically to do and life could be short.

We have our total trust in God. Yes there has been lots of tears, but the God who created us has healed me and saved my life before. Most important is I know God loves me and wants me to trust Him. I do!

We so appreciate your prayers and messages of encouragement. Please keeps them coming. For requests for an update on my condition, please come to this Facebook. I hope to updated you every couple of days. It’s not possible for Diane to respond to all the inquiries and I need to be in her loving arms.

Easter [is] a very special time. Because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, we can have hope for an eternity with Him after we die. That is our hope. God bless you. Love you all.

READ MORE: Mark Warawa won’t run in the next election

Warwa recently announced he would not be running for re-election and said that he has been studying to become a chaplain for end of life care.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets
Next story
UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Just Posted

Accused Lake Country wife killer back in court

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

UPDATE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

Gordon Parmenter was one of two men shot at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14.

Highway 97 clear following crash near Summerland

A collision between a semi truck and a car caused the highway to close this evening

Blame it on the rain: Will there be an Okanagan drought this summer?

Government environment officials cite rainfall from now until June as telling factor in drought forecasting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and rain throughout the day

Environment Canada is forecasting a mixed bag of conditions

Video: Virtual tour of the David E. Kampe tower

The Penticton Regional Hospital hosted an open house in the new tower on April 13

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

Revelstoke Grizzlies win Cyclone Taylor Cup

They beat the Victoria Cougars for the provincial title

Video: Deeper learning through ‘clowning around’

Naramata Centre Society partnering with Inspire Circus to offer Circus and Acro Discovery Camp

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year-old asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Okanagan theft victim thanks community for kindness

Vernon woman had purse and cell phone stolen from locked vehicle after window smashed in

100 Homes Penticton hosts upcoming speaker series about homelessness and housing

The organization has invited renowned homelessness and housing expert Iain de Jong to present

Most Read