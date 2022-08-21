FILE - In this 2018 file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this 2018 file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

B.C. nurse banned for 5 years for mishandling opioid pain killers

Jacob Sears couldn’t provide a credible explanation for his actions, nurses college found

A Vancouver nurse isn’t allowed to practise for the next five years, after he was found to have mishandled opioid pain killers over a two-month period.

Over July and August of 2021, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives says Jacob Sears improperly accessed, handled, documented and wasted narcotic medications at multiple sites within the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority.

Specifically, the college found Sears mishandled hydromorphone and sufentanil, a more powerful derivative of fentanyl.

“His practice in this regard diverged significantly as compared with peers,” the college said in a notice published Aug. 18.

It added that Sears was unable to provide the college with a credible explanation for his actions, and agreed to give up his nursing registration on April 1.

Sears isn’t allowed to re-apply for reinstatement for five years.

READ ALSO: Scientists to take ‘CAT scan’ of B.C. volcano to locate best geothermal energy spots

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseopioidsVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad booted from BC Liberal caucus for questioning climate change
Next story
Do not take selfies at an active fire scene, urges Oliver Fire Department

Just Posted

Kelowna Los Gatos Locos Boxing Club fighter Landon Onkel takes a breather between rounds while listening to trainer Geoff Lawrence during the Ian Gibson Tribute Boxing Show Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan-Shuswap fighters show moxy at Vernon boxing card

It’s time for the new school year to begin. How much do you know about education? (Black Press Media files)
QUIZ: Are you ready to go back to school?

A two vehicle crash on Highway 97 in north Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)
Crash slowing traffic on Highway 97 in north Kelowna

Emergency response service resources for fire, police and paramedics have to deal with increasing Kelowna motor vehicle crashes.
Staffing shortages force emergency services closure at Merritt hospital