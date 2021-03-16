(File)

(File)

B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

People relying on disability assistance, income assistance and the senior’s supplement will get a boost in April.

In a Tuesday (March 16) news release, the province said that income assistance and disability assistance recipients will get a permanent $175 per month increase, the third since July 2017. People receiving the senior’s supplement will receive a $50 per month increase, the first since 1987.

The senior’s supplement increase will raise the maximum rate for a single person from $49.30 to $99.30 per month, benefitting up to 20,000 low-income seniors. The senior’s supplement is a provincial top-up to the federal Old Age Security and Guaranteed Income Supplement payment.

Individuals on income assistance who live in special care facilities will also have their comforts allowance increase by $20 to $115 per month. The comforts allowance lets individuals buy basic personal items and the increase reflects the rising costs of goods in the time since it was last increased in 2005.

READ MORE: ‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DisabilitySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time
Next story
United Way donates PPE to 50 Okanagan charities

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Three-vehicle crash backs up traffic on Louie Drive in West Kelowna

Witnesses say traffic is not moving in the area

United Way volunteers helped load boxes of PPE into vehicles at Secure-Rite. (Philip McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
United Way donates PPE to 50 Okanagan charities

Over 50,000 face masks were distributed in Kelowna, Vernon, and Pentiction

(Courtesy photo)
Kelowna rental housing demand higher than supply: report

‘Overall, there are not enough affordable rental units being provided to serve residents with lower incomes’

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Normally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)
Okanagan rodeo hopes for August return

The century-old Falkland Stampede was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

BC Housing has proposed that Victory Church shelter at 352 Winnipeg Street in Penticton be extended until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be a shelter April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton council unanimously rejects BC Housing Victory Church shelter extension a second time

Council rejected BC Housing’s request to reconsider their previous decision

(File)
B.C. permanently increases disability and income assistance, senior’s supplement

Province says more than 300,000 people will be affected by rate increase

Ivan McLelland, who played goalie for the 1955 World Champion Penticton Vees, celebrated is 90th birthday with a round of golf at Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton March 15, 2021. His friends didn’t let him win, he joked. (Contributed)
Penticton hockey legend celebrates 90th birthday on the links

Ivan McLelland says there has been so much more to his long life in Penticton than just hockey

BX-Swan Lake Fire Rescue is on-scene of a second burn pile out of control, this one in the 5400 block of Silver Star Road, Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan fire rescue department battles second grassfire

Right as they finished a first job, BX-Swan Lake crews raced to the 5400 block of Silver Star Road in Vernon

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In movie theatre will start its 20th season early, opening for the season Friday, March 19, 2021. (Starlight/Facebook)
Enderby’s Starlight Drive-in theatre gets early start on season

The outdoor movie theatre will start its 20th season this weekend

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read