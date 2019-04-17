Dmytro, or Dmitri, Kubyshkin has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. (RCMP handout)

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

A Coquitlam piano teacher who was facing more than a dozen sex-related charges involving former students has died.

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, taught lessons for more than 20 years through his company DM Piano School, visiting private homes. Allegations brought forward stretched back as far as 1998, police said at the time.

Initial charges were announced in February 2018 based on allegations from three former students. By October, he was facing a total of 15 charges, including sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Coquitlam RCMP confirmed that Kubyshkin died last Thursday. The BC Prosecution Service said it has “abated” all charges against him. Details surrounding his death are unclear.

The musician pleaded not guilty late last year, and was expected to appear before a judge in June.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant: police
Next story
Liberals find anti-Trudeau sentiment on campaign trail

Just Posted

Notice on title dismissed for Lake Country hardware store

Staff recommended a notice on title recommendation for Ace Hardware be dismissed

Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country

It’s the 15th annual tournament

Come early: Kelowna viking-themed pub hosting ‘Game of Thrones’ viewings

Munnin’s Post shows the popular HBO hit Sunday nights.

The Proud Sons bring unique blend of country rock to Kelowna

The Proud Sons will open for The Tea Party May 7

West Kelowna gets more details on BC Hydro transmission delay

Council expressed frustration with the line’s timeline

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Orange peeled: Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

Kenney jumped out front in early returns Tuesday, while Rachel Notley’s NDP held strong in Edmonton

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

Most Read