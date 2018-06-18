Terry Teegee, B.C. regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

The B.C. government is pledging $550 million over 10 years to finance new housing construction of housing for Indigenous people on and off reserve.

Premier John Horgan announced the new fund Monday in Prince George, joined by Chief Terry Teegee, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for B.C. and local representatives and B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Horgan said it’s been “several decades” since the federal government made significant moves to address the housing shortage on reserves, and B.C.’s new fund is expected to “accelerate” change and encourage Ottawa to do its share.

Teegee noted that Horgan’s tour of northern B.C. goes to the Burns Lake area next, where communities are suffering from a long-term housing shortage, with some needing 100 or more units each.

Robinson said B.C. Housing has put out a request for proposals for funding partners to get projects going and deal with the “absolutely unacceptable” state of housing on and off reserve.

“Regardless of who has jurisdiction, it is all about the right thing to do,” Robinson said.

more to come…

Previous story
Kelowna a top Canadian city when it comes to moves
Next story
Car crashes into City Park

Just Posted

Preliminary inquiry being held for West Kelowna man charged in wife’s murder

Man charged in the killing of his wife is in court this week for a preliminary inquiry.

Kelowna a top Canadian city when it comes to moves

U-Haul ranks city 19th on its list of top 20 spots for DIY movers

SunRype puts stamp on Okanagan Marathon

The Kelowna-based company takes over title sponsorship of the annual October run and festival

Car crashes into City Park

A vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into a Kelowna park Sunday night

Penticton man dies in Lavington train incident

Sunday afternoon incident claims 25 year old

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Falcons rally for win in Wenatchee

Kelowna scores four in the ninth inning to earn West Coast League victory over Apple Sox Sunday

Sweden beats South Korea 1-0

Sweden gets benefit of video review in World Cup

Blue Jay Roberto Osuna not expected to appear in court

The Blue Jays pitcher is charged with one count of assault by Toronto police

Global warming cooks up ‘a different world’ over 3 decades

Over 30 years the world’s annual temperature has warmed nearly 1 degree according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Family separation policy starts dividing Republicans

Deep concerns arise over the child separation policy in the U.S.

Strong earthquake in Japan kills 3

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake that struck the area early Monday near Osaka

Fathers’ Day in the sun

Discovery House event draws a crowd to Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park

Book Talk: Okanagan beach reads

A cool, shady spot on the beach is a fine place to lose yourself in a book

Most Read