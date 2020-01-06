B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Police in B.C. will not have a say in whether or not they are interviewed for an officer-involved shooting, according to a decision that came down from the B.C. Court of Appeal Monday.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice David Harris, the duty of a police officer to cooperate with the Independent Investigation Office is “mandatory, not qualified.” The IIO investigates all police-related injuries in B.C. where someone suffers “significant” harm.

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police after the IIO wanted to interview officers in connection to a case where a man was fatally shot by police at the scene of a robbery on Nov. 10, 2016.

The Vancouver police asked the IIO for a pre-interview disclosure, which the police watchdog denied. The officers then declined to be interviewed, after which the IIO brought a petition to B.C. Supreme Court which asked for the officers to be ordered to attend.

In his decision, Harris wrote that police have a “duty to cooperate fully” with the IIO.

“Nothing in the wording of the statute supports the inference that police officers can withhold their cooperation with the investigation, if they disagree with the terms on which it is being conducted,” he noted.

Unconscious person pulled from Penticton structure fire
Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

'Snowpocalypse' hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

Bail review set for Kelowna man facing weapon and death threat charges

Robert Chernin is facing five different firearm/uttering threat charges

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

VIDEO: Surveillance is in at CES Gadget Show – in a big way

‘Many, many horrible stories have come out of consumer electronics,’ privacy advocate says

Leave the resolutions behind, Tim Hortons releases Timbit cereal

Chocolate glazed and birthday cake flavours to hit grocery stores nationwide

Missing teens found after spending night outside near Whitewater Ski Resort

Two boys spent the night lost before being rescued Monday

SilverStar supports 'family' battling Australian wildfires

Sausage sizzle outside the Town Hall Wednesday from 2-4 p.m.

Biosolids blockade ends, waste won't be dumped at Shuswap bison ranch

City of Kamloops confirms treated sewage not being transported to Turtle Valley

Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Inaugaral men’s bonspiel named after driving force behind construction of Vernon facility

Armstrong woman pleads guilty to arson

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels

Extinction Rebellion says university’s partial divestment not enough

