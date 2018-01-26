Surrey RCMP on scene after an officer was reportedly bear maced on Jan. 25. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

A police officer was bear-maced during a traffic stop in Surrey Thursday evening.

It happened in the 8400-block of 132nd Avenue at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said the officer was not injured other than the “transient effects of pepper spray.”

Schumann said the suspect escaped while the officer was “temporarily blinded” and has not yet been found.

A witness at the scene said a suspect fled on foot into a nearby greenbelt which “triggered a huge response” from Surrey RCMP, including traffic closures in the area.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders
Next story
Carli’s Cultural Connections: Westbank First Nation history

Just Posted

Funding announced in Okanagan for anti-racism programs

The Thompson Okanagan Respect Network recieved $35,000

Time to swap out your old wood stove

Central Okanagan Regional District offering incentives for wood stove upgrades

Jury deliberates overnight in trial for man accused of assaulting sleeping women

Jury deliberates overnight…

Wondering what caused the massive snowflakes?

When warm air meets cold air you get …

Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

Rypiak in court next month to finalize court

Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

West Kelowna council discusses snow, soccer

Check out the highlights from the latest council meeting

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read