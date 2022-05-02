B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a death in Vernon after RCMP transported a man to hospital. The man went into medical distress and died. (Black Press files)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a death in Vernon after RCMP transported a man to hospital. The man went into medical distress and died. (Black Press files)

B.C. police watchdog investigating Vernon death

Man went into medical distress after being taken to hospital by RCMP; IIO looking into case

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is investigating the circumstances surrounding a death in Vernon.

Information reported by the RCMP states at about 7:25 a.m. on Monday, April 25, police attended a residence to transport a man to hospital.

It is reported that the man was taken to hospital without incident but went into medical distress shortly after arriving. The man was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The IIO was notified of the death shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information of the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

