Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki (left) takes a moment to greet B.C. Premier John Horgan at the Barking Parrot on March 13. Jordyn Thomson - Western News

B.C. Premier Horgan rubs elbows with constituents in Penticton

He hosted a meet and greet in the city following an annoucement in OK Falls regarding timber

B.C. Premier John Horgan stopped by the Barking Parrot in Penticton on March 13 to rub elbows with some of his constituents.

Horgan made an announcement that morning in Okanagan Falls that B.C. will allow 12-storey mass timber buildings, meaning more jobs in manufacturing and in the woods. Following this event, he hosted a casual meet and greet to chat briefly with constituents in Penticton and promote the NDP in this area.

“I’m going to be here as long as I can be, if anyone has anything they really want to talk to me about,” announced Horgan to the room 0f approximately 120 people.

The mood in the room was light as attendees had coffee and light lunches and Horgan wormed his way through the room, talking to as many as he could in a short time frame. He also took a moment to talk about the work he and his party have been doing, and the fact that he does not take his role for granted.

Related: Premier Horgan visiting Penticton this week

“The advantage of a minority government is you get up every day and say ‘This might be the last day, so what can we accomplish? What can we get done today if this is our last chance to do it?’,” said Horgan to a roar of laughter.

While not all attendees belonged to or identified with the NDP at the event, most seemed to have come with an open mind to speak candidly with Horgan about their concerns with the province.

“My biggest concerns are housing and jobs. In the Okanagan, the biggest problem we have is young families getting a start and although there’s a lot of seasonal jobs in this area, there’s not a lot of good, full-time employment that will get people into the housing market,” said Daryl Clarke, member of the board of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. “Most people that want to get into the housing market, they’re too young or don’t make enough money so they have to have two to three incomes or three or four jobs with no stability. So they can’t get much.”

Clarke said he does not identify as an NDP but he said allegiances doesn’t matter when it comes to making positive changes. He said he had not previously had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Horgan and was optimistic that he would be taken seriously and listened to.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous guardians sound alarm about climate change impacts in Canada
Next story
Lack of funding prompts B.C.’s legal-aid lawyers to plan service withdrawal

Just Posted

Youth of the Okanagan won’t be bored this Spring Break

Okanagan community centres have a fully loaded calendar to keep students busy next week

Raise the woof: Two new dog parks to be built in Lake Country

Construction begins soon for two new off-leash dog parks

Wine industry long-term strategic plan launched in Okanagan

Following a Penticton conference the BC Wine Institute launced long-term strategic plan

Kelowna’s Ancient Engines fueling up to release new music video

The song Spitting Ghost explores growing up

Abbotsford gangster with nationwide warrant arrested in Kelowna

Pas Boparai, 30, of Abbotsford was found in Kelowna thanks to tips from the public

VIDEO: B.C. woman frees skunk’s head from plastic cup

The skunk was spotted struggling on a Mission street with its head stuck on a Burger King cup

12 sex charges filed against B.C. youth care worker

Maple Ridge’s Daniel Jon Olson, 52, faces eight counts of sexual interference

Book returned to B.C. library 42 years overdue

If it weren’t for the library’s $10 cap, the person would have owed $4599 in overdue fines

Victoria woman charged after dog dies in her hot car

Boston terrier died while left in vehicle for seven hours in 30 degree weather

B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

The officer’s employment is under review

Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

One time Solicitor General John Les says officer deserves an apology from former RCMP superintendent

30 dead Canada geese found floating in B.C. ditch

Conservation officers are investigating after the birds were spotted in Pitt Meadows

Memorial playground planned for B.C. RCMP officer killed by drunk driver

Victoria-area Rotarians raise $200,000 to honour Const. Sarah Beckett

Most Read