B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with local leaders in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on March 22. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with local leaders in Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley on March 22. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. premier tests positive for COVID-19 as vaccine card set to end

John Horgan working from home as legislature resumes

B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Monday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19, and will resume working from home as the legislature resumes its spring sitting.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated,” Horgan said on Twitter April 4. “I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve.”

Horgan returned to work in February after undergoing cancer treatments on his throat in late 2021. B.C. dropped its mask mandate for restaurants and pubs in early March, and expects to remove the public health order for showing proof of vaccinations as of April 8.

B.C. is preparing to drop its vaccine passport program for restaurants and pubs this week, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says future waves of the coronavirus pandemic are not likely to trigger a return to mandatory masks in public spaces.

“Now that we have reached a high level of immunity from vaccination the balance of requiring masks by a legal order is tipped,” Henry wrote in a commentary April 1.

RELATED: B.C. avoiding mandatory masks, event limits, Henry says

RELATED: Future waves of COVID-19 likely, Canada’s top doctor says

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna man dies in car crash near Kamloops
Next story
Cat attacked by 2 dogs, fractures pelvis, needs help: Shuswap BC SPCA

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Quigley Elementary in Kelowna evacuated, RCMP on scene

Coach Donavin Scott, owner and head instructor of Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coaching a family class (Alex Senger/ contributed)
Man uses martial arts training to neutralize a violent car thief in Kelowna

Ambulance travels on Highway 33, headed to crash site.
Highway 33 closed following multi-vehicle crash

Cattle graze, as shown in this 2020 handout image, near Cranbrook as part of a program led by the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association to reduce the wildfire risk near communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Columbia Basin Trust-Tyler Zhao
Cattle helping to manage B.C. wildfire risk with targeted grazing