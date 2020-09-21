Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman speaks on B.C.’s referendum on proportional voting at Elections B.C. headquarters in Victoria, December 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. prepared for COVID-19 election, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Elections B.C. to give details on voting Tuesday, Sept. 22

B.C.’s chief electoral officer Anton Boegman and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will reveal their plans for conducting a provincial election on Tuesday (Sept. 22), with COVID-19 procedures they began developing in March.

Henry said when the coronavirus pandemic arrived in B.C. and precautions began to be developed, there were pending by-elections in Victoria and other municipalities that have since been rescheduled.

“We have been working with Elections B.C. since March when municipal elections had been planned for later that month. Andwe have been working with them continuously since that time, recognizing that there was potential for elections as this pandemic progressed, both municipal, provincial and federal,” Henry said Sept. 21.

“The guidelines that we’ve come up with include how political parties and their candidates need to keep themselves, their staff and volunteers and their communities safe during their campaign.”

Henry said staff at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control will continue to provide COVID-19 case and outbreak briefings on weekdays through the election period, with her in person Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Announcing the unscheduled election earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan said it will include an extended advance voting period to reduce congestion at polling places on voting day, Oct. 24.

RELATED: 366 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. since Friday

RELATED: Citing need for stability, Horgan calls election

Henry said her authority to make and enforce public health rules is independent, and not affected by the election call.

“I can say that Premier Horgan did not ask for my advice before calling an election, and nor would I expect him to,” Henry said. “That is part of the political process that I am not involved in.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.
Next story
In snap election, Horgan must prove COVID-19 track record to cynical voters: experts

Just Posted

Kelowna woman to run ultramarathon for mental health awareness

After losing a friend to suicide, Melissa Gosse was reminded of how important mental wellbeing is

Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate announced

Local developer Renee Merrifield is running for the BC Liberal Party in Kelowna-Mission

“Save Peachland’s Turner Park” petition gains traction

Local residents started the petition a week ago

Kelowna Liberal MLAs respond to ‘opportunistic’ snap election call

‘We have a fixed election date for a reason: so politicians like Mr. Horgan can’t try to arrange election dates when it suits political parties’

Kelowna filmmaker launches fundraiser for ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ fan movie

Donations will go towards the production of ‘The Sawyer Massacre’

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

16 COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

One person is in hospital and 34 people are isolating

Group wants Parliament, courts to hold social media to same standard as publishers

Daniel Bernhard made the comments shortly after Friends of Canadian Broadcasting released a research paper

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Truck, Shuswap police vehicle collide during arrest of wanted man

Emergency response team and helicopter called out to assist in Chase area arrest

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Stolen vehicle recovered from site of Vernon manhunt for wanted man

Police return to Brooks Lane in response to reports of suspicious vehicle

Shuswap search and rescue crew respond to dirt biker injured on Mount Ida

North Vancouver man transported to hospital for treatment of injuries

Popular South Okanagan cafe shuts its doors

Saint Germaine Cafe and Gallery served its last latte Sept. 19

Most Read