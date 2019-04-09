United Conservative leader Jason Kenney campaigns in the Alberta election to be held April 16. (Black Press)

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. Premier John Horgan enraged his Alberta NDP counterpart Rachel Notley by trying to stop construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but her rival Jason Kenney says he’ll really ‘turn off the taps’ to B.C. as soon as he’s elected.

That would aggravate B.C.’s gasoline and diesel shortage, driving up prices at the pump that are already the highest in North America.

Responding Tuesday, B.C. Attorney General David Eby called Kenney’s proposed action “rash and legally unconstitutional” and said he would seek an immediate injunction if it happened.

When the B.C. NDP government announced it was going to court in an effort to restrict Alberta oil sands crude transport across the province, Notley responded last year by banning B.C. wine, cutting off talks with B.C. Hydro on electricity purchases, and preparing legislation to shut off fuel shipments to B.C.

READ MORE: Alberta drops wine boycott, Notley says Horgan ‘blinked’

READ MORE: Alberta buying its own rail cars to move crude oil west

United Conservative leader Jason Kenney, the front-runner to take over as Alberta premier after the April 16 election, says blocking fuel to B.C. was his idea and he will deliver.

“We will make it clear to our partners in the federation, such as the B.C. government, that if they continue to obstruct our energy and violate the economic union of Canada guaranteed in the Constitution, we will use the ‘turn-off-the-taps’ legislation,” Kenney said during a campaign stop Monday.

“This is what I proposed nearly two years ago. The premier finally followed our advice after mocking the idea, but it’s clear she never really meant it. If B.C. is going to continue its trade war in Alberta, we’ll finish it.”

Eby challenged the NDP legislation after it was passed, arguing it is unconstitutional. His case was dismissed because Alberta had not proclaimed the law, meaning it is not yet active.

On Tuesday, Eby tried to cool the campaign rhetoric. He said if Kenney wins the election and follows through with his threat, the first step would be to seek an injunction to prevent the blocking of fuel shipments.

“British Columbians should be reassured that we are ready to go if necessary, but also that we hope we will be able to resolve this with Alberta without courts,” Eby said. “But if necessary we will go to court.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sunwing ordered to compensate 16,255 passengers after delays during 2018 ice storm

Just Posted

Okanagan exhibit extends through April

Our Lives Trough Our Eyes features art from Osoyoos Indain Band reserve from World War II

Kelowna exhibit showcasing Nk’Mip children’s art ending soon

Our Lives Through Our Eyes: Nk’Mip Children’s Art will end April 21

Smouldering campfire in Peachland sparks outrage

Time to be careful with campfires

Missing a peacock? It might be wandering the Okanagan

There’s a peacock on the loose in Lake Country

Volunteers test their skills during ‘SARnival’ in Summerland

Penticton Search and Rescue helps organize this year’s event

VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

Adrenaline Adventure Park back on the table for South Okanagan

Penticton Indian Band council has revived conversation regarding a super park

Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. epilepsy patient ends sit-in, awaits answers

Tavia Marlatt and her mother, Renee, met with Fraser Health officials on Friday, April 5.

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

RCMP helicopter helps track down suspected stolen vehicle in Okanagan

Front line officers and the RCMP Air Services unit immediately converged on the area

7-Eleven to demolish burned Shuswap store

Company official says convenience store will relocate to another location in Salmon Arm

Work closes sections of popular North Okanagan hiking trail

Periodic closures for work upgrades are slated for Vernon’s BX Falls trail

Most Read