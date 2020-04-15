Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C. on the COVID-19 situation, April 14, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

The B.C. health ministry is holding five “virtual town halls” around the province during the week starting April 17 to give people a chance to ask questions of those in charge of day-to-day response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events will be one each for each regional health authority, Northern Health, Interior Health, Fraser Health, Vancouver Island Health and Vancouver Coastal Health. They will be hosted by local MLAs, one government and one opposition, and offer responses from regional medical officers of health and health authority CEOs.

“I think it’s very important we have an opportunity for the people who are leading our efforts in these regions, the CEOs of health authorities and medical health officers to be able to answer directly questions that people in regions have,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said April 15, adding that times and call-in details are coming soon.

The first event is set for April 17 in the Vancouver Coastal region.

RELATED: B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier Horgan says

RELATED: B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, first Interior death

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry described the province’s efforts to extend pandemic prevention and response to remote and Indigenous communities. One of those is the use of portable testers called Genexperts, which B.C. has on hand and has converted for use to detect the novel coronavirus.

“We have been able to deploy testing to better support our more remote and Indigenous communities around the province, and that’s something that I think is going to be incredibly important for us to be able to detect cases early, to detect clusters of cases, and to appropriately and safely manage in these communities,” Henry said.

Earlier in the day, Premier John Horgan responded to calls for more enforcement of group gatherings and vacation travel on ferries or into small communities.

“I think public scorn is as effective a tool as a fine or a ticket or some other action of government,” Horgan said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths
Next story
Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

Just Posted

Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Task force adds the weight of politicians who can lobby for support from higher levels of government

UPDATE: Garage fire destroys vehicle in Kelowna

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vancouver Island leaders plead for stronger long weekend ferry restrictions

More than 30 officials back North Cowichan mayor’s letter asking B.C. to block non-essential travel

Okanagan Tim Hortons outlet to re-open for takeout

Vernon outlet will open for takeout deliveries starting Thursday, April 16

Salvation Army to hold five-day food drive for fellow organizations in Salmon Arm

Second Harvest and SAFE Society to be recipients of food collected in grocery store parking lots

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

COLUMN: Ongoing changes to federal assistance

Initial announcements have been modified during COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read