Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix have been giving daily updates on the coronavirus pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

The Interior Health Authority has identified the positive COVID-19 test of a staff member at a care home in Cranbrook, and another outbreak protocol is in effect at an acute-care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge.

B.C. recorded 14 more COVID-19 positive tests April 16, for a total of 1,575 cases since the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

There were three additional deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 78 that have mostly been a result of infections in the 26 long-term care homes currently affected.

RELATED: Cranbrook care home staffer in isolation at home

The B.C. health ministry issued a statement on the latest cases, as it prepares to release its latest modelling on the progress of slowing the novel coronavirus pandemic. One of the updates was on the Mission federal prison where a cluster of cases is being dealt with.

“Federal officials have announced 61 cases of COVID-19 at the Mission Institution federal correctional centre,” the ministry reported. “Fraser Health officials continue to work with Correction Services Canada to manage this outbreak. There has been one death related to this outbreak. The BC Coroners Service is investigating as is standard process.”

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus

