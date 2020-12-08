People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Another 16 people have died due to complications from COVID-19 in B.C., health officials confirmed Tuesday (Dec. 8).

The new death toll – now totally 543– comes as the province also recorded 566 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Officials said that 352 people are currently hospitalized, 74 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

The new cases come one day after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced COVID-19 restrictions were extended until Jan. 8.

“Let’s make the coming weeks our ‘winter break’ by breaking the chain of transmission in our province. We can still be festive and enjoy the season, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household or, if you live on your own, with one or two close contacts,” the pair said in a statement.

“Take in the holiday lights in your neighbourhood, have a virtual visit with friends or support a ‘drive in and drop off’ charitable toy drive.”

Coronavirus

