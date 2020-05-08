Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, April 30, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C.’s new cases of COVID-19 continue to climb slowly, with 29 new ones for a total of 2,315 since the coronavirus pandemic came to B.C. early this year.

With no new outbreaks at senior care homes, B.C. continues to identify new cases among Coquitlam poultry plant employees and people working at the Kearl Lake oilsands mine and processing plant in northern Alberta. Superior Poultry workers and contacts now account for 61 positive tests and 17 people in B.C. connected to Kearl Lake have tested positive.

Other hotspots, the Mission federal prison, Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry and United Poultry in Vancouver, did not see new confirmed cases in the past day.

One additional death in the Fraser Health region brings B.C.’s total COVID-19 related fatalities to 127.

Henry said strict adherence to physical distancing and hygiene efforts are important as B.C. prepares to reopen restaurants, pubs, physiotherapy, hairdressing and other personal service businesses.

“We have flattened our curve and must keep it there,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said May 8. “Until we move into Phase 2, the orders, restrictions and guidance remain in place.”

BC legislatureCoronavirus

