B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

The province recorded an average of 20 COVID-19 cases each day since Friday, health officials said in a Monday (July 13) news release.

B.C. recorded 21 cases on Saturday, 20 cases on Sunday and another 21 as of Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement. The 62 new cases bring B.C.’s total number of test positive cases to 3,115, of which 208 are active. Of the active cases, 14 people are hospitalized and five are in ICU.

Two more people have died, both in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the virus’s death toll in B.C. to 189.

“Until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow,” officials said. “And to do this, all of us need to do our part, to show kindness and patience with those around us and take precautions to protect each other.

Officials reiterated that community exposure events are continuing to occur, including multiple recent events in Kelowna from the end of June into the first week of July.

