B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

B.C. recorded 36 more COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, 21 more as of Sunday and 24 as of Monday, July 27, reaching a total of 3,500 people infected since the pandemic began early this year.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said two more people have died in long-term care in the Vancouver Coastal health region, but there have been no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system. Daily infections have been running in the double digits for the past two weeks as summer activities have picked up.

Henry reiterated her advice to keep gatherings small and follow restrictions in restaurants and other businesses to minimize the risk of passing on or picking up the novel coronavirus.

“Let’s use these summer days to bend our curve back down,” Henry said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix noted that the B.C. Day long weekend is approaching, and advised everyone to “play safe and stand apart” as they enjoy the summer weather.

more to come…

