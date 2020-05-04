B.C. Ambulance paramedic Jeff Booton cleans his ambulance at station 233 in Lions Bay, B.C. Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Booton was among the people who cared for a COVID-19 patient. The doctors and nurses who care for the critically ill already understand death is a reality. But COVID-19 has added an emotional burden to their work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths in longterm care over past 48 hours

Total test positive cases now at 2,224

Three more seniors in longterm care have died as a result of COVID-19, the provincial health officer said Monday (May 4).

B.C.’s deaths now total 117, largely among seniors. The provinces has recorded 53 new cases since Saturday for a total of 2,224 test positive results. Of those, 1,417 have recovered.

“Every area in B.C. has been affected,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

There are currently 77 people in hospital with the virus, with 20 of them in ICU.

B.C. reported its first case of COVID-19 on Jan. 28.

READ MORE: Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

READ MORE: Barbers, hairstylists start petition to not be in first phase of B.C. economic reopening

More to come.

Most Read