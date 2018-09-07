B.C. rent increase can’t go over 4.5% next year

Provincial formula based on inflation plus 2% increase

Rent increases are regulated by a cost of living formula in B.C. (Black Press files)

Renters in B.C. may see increases of up to 4.5 per cent in 2019, based on the province’s formula for regulating rental rates.

B.C. legislation restricts landlords to one increase in a calendar year, capped at the consumer price index for the year plus two per cent. For 2019 the index is projected to be 2.5 per cent, the municipal affairs and housing ministry announced Friday.

RELATED: B.C. plugs short-term lease loophole

For people renting in manufactured home parks, the maximum increase is the same, plus a proportional amount for increases in local government charges and utility fees.

Landlords must provide a full month’s notice for rent increases. Assistance in dealing with disputes over rent, landlord access, inspections and other issues is available through the B.C. Residential Tenancy Branch.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP gets promotion in shadow cabinet shuffle
Next story
World Suicide Prevention Day to be marked in Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna buys more park land

City buys 3.64 hectares on West Lake Road and gets an adjacent 1.70 hectares donated

Significant funds missing from Glenrosa Elementary PAC bank account

The RCMP are investigating after ‘irregularities’ were reported in the Glenrosa Elementary School PAC bank account.

Camp fire ban not lifted in Central Okanagan

Despite province lifting ban in Kamloops Fire Centre, local governments say that’s not the case here

West Kelowna crews work to fix water main break

Break occurred 3100-block of Boucherie Road Friday.

Jacobsen family donates $1 million to Okanagan College

Legacy gift to benefit Trades Training Complex at Kelowna campus

VIDEO: 9th annual Kelowna food drive is coming to a door near you

Central Okanagan Community Food Bank volunteers are asking residents to fill their grocery bags

Canadian military issues guidelines for marijuana

Supervisors will also be given directions on how to recognize whether their troops are high

Are you ready for marijuana to be legal Oct. 17?

Only 50 per cent of B.C. residents feel province is ready for Cannabis Act – with less faith in feds

Calgary mass killer found not criminally responsible

Matthew de Grood stabbed five people at a party after hearing what he thought was the voice of the devil

Tax exemptions to change for three Summerland churches

Churches with land deemed in excess will be affected by Summerland council decision

Military arrives in Princeton to help mop up Cool Creek wildfire

Soldiers have also worked on the Gottfriedsen Mountain and Juliet Creek fires

Indians drop chief logo for Canada stop in aftermath of controversy

Team didn’t comment, but indicated it’s ‘acknowledging increased sensitivity’ to image in Canada

Salmon Arm Fair officially underway

Great family fun, entertainment all weekend at the fairgrounds, parade downtown Saturday morning

Vancouver’s Aquilini Group acquires Overwatch League esports franchise

Territory in expansion franchise also covers Seattle and Portland

Most Read