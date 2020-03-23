B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.
The total number of cases in the province has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 of those are in intensive care units.
However, Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the virus and been released from self-isolation.
The 472 cases in B.C., broken down by health authority:
-
248 Vancouver Coastal
- 150 Fraser health
-
39 Island Health
-
30 Interior Health
-
5 Northern Health
48 new cases in B.C., Dr. Bonnie Henry says
3 additional deaths
33 hospitalized, 14 in ICU. But 100 people recovered/release from isolation.
Total case count breaks down to:
248 in VCH
150 FH
39 VI
30 IH
5 NH@BlackPressMedia #COVID19
— Kat Slepian (@katslepian) March 23, 2020
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.