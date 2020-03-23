B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The total number of cases in the province has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 of those are in intensive care units.

However, Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the virus and been released from self-isolation.

The 472 cases in B.C., broken down by health authority:

  • 248 Vancouver Coastal

  • 150 Fraser health

  • 39 Island Health

  • 30 Interior Health

  • 5 Northern Health

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Former Kelowna mayor Jim Stuart dead

Stuart served the city from 1986-1996

The Table at Codfathers in Kelowna to offer discounted take-out meals for KGH staff

The Kelowna staple will be offering its grab and go taco pack or codfish n’ chip meals for just 10 dollars

COVID-19: Kelowna farm soon offering online delivery

Unearthed Organics will begin delivering fresh produce in the next three to six weeks

Great Okanagan Beer Festival to be re-scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The new date will be scheduled for sometime in late summer or early fall

A trip down memory lane: 5 of the best single-season player performances in Kelowna Rockets history

The list includes seasons by players such as Jesse Schultz, Robb Gordon and Tyson Barrie

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Theatre BC cancels festivals in response to COVID-19

‘Provincials’ of community theatre set to take place on Vancouver Island in July 2020

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

COVID-19 closes North Okanagan playgrounds

Extra protections sought for first responders

Okanagan distillery’s hand sanitizer nearly ready for public

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery prepares to release locally-produced product amid COVID-19

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

COVID-19: Rogers to provide Food Bank Canada with one million meals

The Canadian media company is also launching a major awareness campaign

Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

More than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada

Most Read