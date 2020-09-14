People wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

B.C. recorded 317 new cases and six deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday (Sept 14).

Broken down by the day, there were 137 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 119 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 61 from Sunday to Monday.

Four of the deaths took place in Fraser Health, one in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Northern Health, the latter region’s first death due to the pandemic.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

Just Posted

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to set house ablaze in Kelowna

The incident occurred on Sept. 13, just before 4 a.m.

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman

Martina Alexis Buchanan was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 9

Kelowna RCMP patrolling school zones in effort to slow speeders

“Wherever you’re going, it isn’t worth risking the safety of a child,” says Kelowna RCMP

Surrey man faces sentencing for second-degree murder in West Kelowna

Tejwant Danjou was convicted last month of killing his wife in a West Kelowna hotel room in 2018

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Most Read