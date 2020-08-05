FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

The province is reporting 47 new cases of COVID-19 but no deaths. B.C. health officials said in a joint statement Wednesday (Aug. 5)

That brings the total number of confirmed active cases in B.C. to 351, while deaths remain at 195. There have been a total of 3,834 test positive cases of the virus in the province since the pandemic began, of whom 3,288 have recovered.

Health officials said nine people are hospitalized, six of them in ICU.

British Columbians were reminded to check the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website, as well as that of their local health authority, to make sure they were not present during a potential exposure.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix urged youth to remember the pandemic is still ongoing.

“As COVID-19 remains in our communities, so does the anxiety and stress that comes with the uncertainty, the increased isolation and the need to take precautions in everything we do,” the statement read.

“Younger people, in particular, may not fully understand why many of the activities they normally enjoy are no longer available, look different and require us to interact with each other in new ways.”

READ MORE: Airlines dispute Dr. Henry’s claim they ‘very rarely’ give accurate COVID contact tracing info

READ MORE: ‘We all have anxieties’: B.C.’s top doctor addresses return-to-school fears amid COVID-19

