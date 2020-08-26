Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Ontario’s overly cautious approach to COVID-19 testing is endangering lives and hindering efforts to rein in soaring infections that are ravaging long-term care facilities, filling ICU beds and lurking silently in communities, say critics alarmed by the province’s admission that labs can handle four times the number of tests they receive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reports 62 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU

The province is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths as of Wednesday (Aug. 26).

The update came in a joint statement issued by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Wednesday’s new cases bring the number of total confirmed cases in B.C. to 5,304, of which 896 are active.

There are currently 21 people in hospital, seven of whom are in ICU.

More to come.

