Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)

B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

A team in Vancouver is developing a COVID-19 breath test that, if successful, could garner results in as fast as a minute.

The technology was originally researched as a way to detect early signs of lung cancer, said respirologist Dr. Renelle Myers, at the BC Cancer Research Institute.

“We knew that our technology had great potential to help find a non-invasive, highly accurate COVID-19 test,” added clinician-scientist Dr. Stephen Lam.

The way it’s done: a patient exhales into a small tube. The breath sample is then analyzed for the presence of COVID-19 using a portable machine.

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money for parties involved.

British Columbians currently have access to two primary COVID-19 tests – the nasal cavity swab and a gargle with saline. Results for both take on average 24 hours to come back.

RELATED: Easier, quicker saliva sampling eyed for next stage of COVID-19 testing

Dr. Myers and Lam have already tested 300 study participants, some already COVID-19 positive and others who have displayed mild symptoms of the respiratory virus.

So far, they’ve identified several distinct compounds from COVID-19 positive participants, which will be used to program the technology to identify positive or negative test results.

The research is being partially funded by Concord Pacific, a real estate development company that provided around $125,000 to purchase a portable machine for the team.

Terry Hui, Concord Pacific CEO, said the creation, “has the potential of expanding to also be a quick test for other infectious diseases.”

Hui hopes to see the test used to help families and communities “get back to normal,” by quick-testing at special occasions such as weddings.

READ MORE: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs (VIDEO)

With success gained from use as a COVID-19 test, researchers then hope to move on using the breath-based technology to detect lung cancer – their original plan.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC Cancer FoundationCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing
Next story
VIDEO: Long-buried silver medal returned to B.C. family of war nurse

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna wants to remove carriage home red tape

Bylaws being drafted to encourage density in the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Man stabbed, taken to hospital in Kelowna

Suspect arrested, released on conditions to appear in court later

A section of Mission Creek Greenway will be temporarily closed for two weeks.
Section of Mission Creek Greenway temporarily closed

Trails are undergoing restoration and repairs from flooding

Utility work will be done on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna until Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Highway work starts between Vernon and Kelowna

Drivers asked to slow down and watch for lane closures, low-flying helicopters

Kelowna rent is sixth most expensive in the country

Costs are on the rise from last year

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Snow packs across the province are above normal as of March 1, 2021. (BC River Forecast Centre Image)
La Niña spring foretells possible flood conditions for Shuswap, Southern Interior

Snow packs are higher but the weather in the coming months is most important flood predictor

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

A portion of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen was tagged with a warning to sex trade workers near Curtis Sagmoen’s family farm. (Tiffany Jackson - Facebook)
Message warning sex trade workers scrawled on road near Sagmoen farm

Police issued formal warning about Curtis Sagmoen five months ago

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read