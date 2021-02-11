FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. residential real estate prices have gone up by 16% since last January: report

BCREA said unit sales and dollar sales volume were much higher than January last year

House prices in B.C. have increased by 16.1 per cent over the past year, according to figures released by the B.C. Real Estate Association Thursday (Feb. 11).

The data showed that the average residential price last month was $845,169, compared to $728,269 in January 2020. The region that saw the biggest spike was the Kootenays, where homes increased by 28.5 per cent since January 2020 to $427,544 last month. The Fraser Valley saw an jump of 25.8 per cent to $944,996, while the notoriously expensive properties in Metro Vancouver went up 11.2 per cent to cross the million-dollar mark to $1,089,096.

On Vancouver Island, prices have increased by 10.9 per cent to $528,930, while the North saw a 12.6 per cent increase to $339,608, and the Interior went up 26.7 per cent to $500,789. The only region to see a drop was South Peace River, which fell by 22.2 per cent to $197,874.

While home prices went up, the number of active residential listings went down by 21.5 per cent compared to a year ago, with the 20,254 units listed in January – the lowest level of provincial active listings on record, going back to 2000.

However, the number of unit sales shot up by 63.3 per cent to 7,169 compared to January 2020, and ended up being thousand sales higher than the previous record for the month of January. Total sales dollar volume hit $6.1 billion in January 2021, an 89.6 per cent increase from last year.

READ MORE: Female Realtors in the Lower Mainland receiving harassing phone calls, explicit texts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Real estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history
Next story
Senators extend sitting hours as court deadline for MAID bill looms

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Man involved in fiery crash allegedly resists arrest in Kelowna

RCMP determined the man was having a medical emergency; will not face charges

COVID-19 numbers by local health area for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6. (BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case count plateaus

Officials identified 76 cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan through the first week of February

B.C. Ambulance Services prepare to send a patient to Royal Columbian Hospital via air ambulance following a fatal crash on the Coquihalla Highway. More than 40 people were transported to Hope Secondary, set up a s a warming station. One person has died and three are seriously injured. (Photo/Shane MacKichan)
Icy roads, speed behind fatal 24-vehicle pileup involving charter bus, semi on Coquihalla

At least 50 people involved, five seriously injured on Wednesday, police say

West Kelowna, pictured in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Majority of Westside growth expected to happen in Westbank First Nation

Over the next 20 years, the majority of growth on the Westside will happen on WFN land

Pictured are participants in the 2017 walk for Coldest Night of the Year. (File photo)
Kelowna’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser walk goes virtual

The walk’s organizers are encouraging people to stick with their family bubbles

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 are out of their packaging to be prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francois Mori
Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Canada set to more than quadruple next week

James, a homeless man, rests inside his new plywood structure on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. The box was made by members of the Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Homeless man says ‘thank you’ to Chilliwack firefighters for building him a shelter

City of Chilliwack received several calls this week from people concerned about James’ safety

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
Another 449 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. for Thursday

Situation improving for long-term care homes

(BC CDC)
COVID-19 case count continues decline in South Okanagan

There were 12 new cases of the virus recorded Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

B.C. Liberal interim leader Shirley Bond speaks to reporters by video conferenece from Prince George, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. Liberal caucus)
Pharmacies can help with COVID-19 vaccines, B.C. Liberals say

Shirley Bond says public trust is higher after influenza shots

A unit owner at the Summerland Waterfront Resort has received compensation of $67.50 from the resort, following a hearing into a dispute over the rental of the hotel unit. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Summerland Waterfront Resort owner awarded $67.50 following rental dispute

Civil Resolution Tribunal decision focussed on rental of suite at resort hotel

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Waste water that usually ends up in the MacKay reservoir will be pumped into Okanagan Lake again this year. (City of Vernon photo)
Vernon directs reclaimed wastewater into Okanagan Lake

Reclaimed water discharged 7 km from Kin Beach after reservoir reaches capacity

Wainwright Marine Services Ltd. tugboats. A company tugboat went missing in the Garner Canal area south and east of Kitimat. (Wainwright Marine Services Ltd./Facebook)
At least 1 dead in tugboat incident south of Kitimat

Coast Guard and RCMP have responded

Most Read