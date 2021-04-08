A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

The province announced a five-year jump in eligibility for B.C. residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Thursday (April 8), people born in 1956 (65 and up) can now register for the vaccine. According to the province, people 65 and up can register online, by phone or in person. Once they have registered through B.C.’s “Get Vaccinated” online system, they will receive a notification to book their jab when they become eligible.

Shots can be booked online 24/7 at www.gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323 or in-person at a ServiceBC office.

This brings the age-based vaccination program down to the top of the AstraZeneca immunization program, which allows for people aged 55 and up to sign up for a vaccine. That program is currently only open

People registering for a vaccine will be asked to provide their first and last names, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number to be contacted at. No one will ask for their social insurance number or any financial information.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. People must wear a mask and are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make vaccination easier. After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

