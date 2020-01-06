Penticton local, Sherri Adams (left) with Mary Beth Rutherford of the Alzheimer Society of B.C. (right).

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

Penticton residents living with dementia are joining a nation-wide campaign to change the public’s perspective on the disease. The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign offically launched today (Jan. 6). The initiative is being spearheaded by the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.

The need to spread awareness and tackle the stigma around Alzheimer’s was identified after research found that one in four Canadians would feel ashamed of being being diagnosed with dementia.

READ MORE: 6 MYTHS PEOPLE STILL BELIEVE ABOUT DEMENTIA

Penticton resident, Sherri Adams said she became a spokeperson for the campaign after being diagnosed with dementia at 56.

“Some people have toruble accepting it because I’m only 56. They think it’s an old person’s thing. I have to explain that I’m not joking.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Adams had been providing caregiving services for her mother, Bev, who also has dementia.

“It meant that I understood a little about what was ahead of me,” said Adams.

READ MORE: DEMENTIA IS EVERYONE’S CONCERN

According to Mary Beth Rutherford, Support and Education Coordinator at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s South Okanagan and Similkameen resource centre, the goal of the campaign is to give a voice to Canadians with dementia who are frustrated by misinformation and day-to-day discrimination.

“Unless you have experienced it firsthand, it can be difficult to appreciate the damage stigma can do to individuals and families facing dementia,” said Rutherford.

As of today, the campaign has more than 65 spokespeople across the country.

More than half a million Canadians are currently living with dementia and that number is expected to double by 2032.

“The number of canadians living with dementia is soaring,” said Rutherford. “This is an extremely important campaign to pause and think about our attitudes and perceptions.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Students to take part in hunger strike to force UBC to divest from fossil fuels
Next story
Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Just Posted

Another snowfall warning issued for Okanagan

Environment Canada says another 20 cm could fall in Kelowna and Vernon overnight

Bail review set for Kelowna man facing weapon and death threat charges

Robert Chernin is facing five different firearm/uttering threat charges

Kelowna Airport experiencing delays and cancellations from winter storm

Travelers are encouraged to visit the Kelowna Airport website for updates

City of Kelowna places parking bans on snow routes

The ban comes after significant snowfall warning for the Okanagan

Big White to receive 20 to 30 cm of snow over next 48 hours

A series of fronts moving over the area will bring heavy snow through the next two days

‘Snowpocalypse’ hits Kelowna

Central Okanagan is expected to get 15 to 25 cm of snow

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

New role aims to improve cancer outcomes for Indigenous Peoples in B.C.

Dr. Nadine Caron named First Nations Health Authority chair in cancer and wellness at UBC

Highway 1 closed in both directions between Hope and Boston Bar

A vehicle incident has closed the highway, with no estimated time of reopening

B.C. residents campaign to end Alzheimer’s stigma

The third annual, I live with dementia, let me help you understand, campaign launched Jan. 6

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

B.C. fast-tracks ‘superload’ trucks to ports, Alberta border

13-axle big rigs no longer need to wait for special permit

Most Read