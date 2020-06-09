(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

British Columbians feel that hate-motivated crimes have gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to a survey from Statistics Canada released Tuesday (June 9).

The survey asked three general question: Has crime in your neighbourhood increased; have harassment or attacks based on race, ethnicity and skin colour increased; do you feel unsafe walking alone after dark in your neighbourhood.

The survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians, the highest percentage in any province, thought that hate crimes increased since the pandemic began.

Among all Canadians who identified as a visible minority, 18 per cent believed that hate crimes had gone up in that time period, while 12 per cent and 14 per cent of immigrants ad non-permanent residents, respectively, believe they have increased.

When divided by gender, eight per cent of men, six per cent of women and 22 per cent of non-binary people believed that hate crimes have increased.

Twenty-four per cent of British Columbians believe crime in their neighbourhoods has increased overall, the highest of any Canadian province.

In terms of feeling unsafe walking alone after dark, women were nearly twice as likely as men to feel less safe since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, with non-binary people even more so. Twenty-three per cent of women, 13 per cent of men and 31 per cent of non-binary people felt more unsafe now than they did prior to the pandemic.

Statistics Canada said that 43,000 people participated in the online survey between May 12 and May 25, but the agency warned that because it was crowdsourced the results were not necessarily representative of the greater population.

READ MORE: B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

READ MORE: Vancouver Police report ‘staggering’ increase in Anti-Asian hate crimes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusracism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization
Next story
Boil water notice downgraded to quality advisory for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Just Posted

Boil water notice downgraded to quality advisory for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake is decreasing, according to city staff

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

Kelowna startup receives funding to develop COVID-19 test

Metabolic Insights Inc. received a $300,000 grant from the National Research Council

Kelowna RCMP identify woman found dead near bird sanctuary

Yolanda Mae Lemky, 39, has been identified by RCMP as the person whose body was found on June 2

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization

“Racism, discrimination, intolerance – this negative mindset … has no place in Canadian society.”

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

B.C. communities ready to offer help on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse can be physical, financial, sexual or psychological

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Most Read