Motorists are seeing slushy roads with slippery sections south of 100 Mile House on Highway 97. Mel Mitchell photo

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are bracing for another winter walloping tonight.

The ministry issued a special information bulletin warning of a spring snowstorm expected to hit Southern Interior Highways Monday evening.

Drivers are being reminded to keep their vehicles equipped for winter driving conditions and to check Drive BC before heading out.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement earlier today for the Southern Interior of B.C.

As much as 30 centimetres is expected on Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass by tomorrow morning, while 10 to 15 cm of snow is forecast for the Coquihalla between between Hope and Merritt, along Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and sections of Highway 97 and 97C.

Elsewhere, 10 to 20 cm is expected for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

In the South Peace River region, 15 to 25 cm of snow is expected.

Snow is expected to start falling later this afternoon.

Currently, Drive BC is warning of compact snow and slippery sections along Highway 3, and rock, debris and pooling water in areas of the Coquihalla and Highway 1. Highway 3A is closed between Keremeos and Highway 97 due to a mud slide.

While winter tires and chains were no longer legally required as of March 31, it may be a good idea to keep them on your vehicle for a little while longer.

The ministry is also reassuring the public that their road and bridge maintenance contractors are prepared for the late season storm, and will fully deploy resources as needed.

