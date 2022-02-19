B.C. Rugby launches Girls Can Rugby initiative

Girls Can Rugby Day will be held on Sunday, March 6

B.C. Rugby is looking to grow the game and get more girls involved in the sport.

The organization launched a new initiative earlier this week called “Girls Can Rugby”, aiming to get more girls to play the sport through club teams across the province.

“Rugby is a growing sport throughout the province but it’s predominantly male,” said Jenn Lemon, Kelowna Crows Director of Women’s Rugby. “With the girls camp funding, we’re able to target a day directly for youth females and draw them out into an environment they may feel more comfortable in.”

Rugby clubs across B.C. will be hosting Girls Can Rugby Day on Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mission Dome behind H2O.

The Kelowna Crows Athletic Society is one of the clubs across the province that received funding to put on the event.

The Crows have a senior men’s team and a junior program but they’re hoping with this event and introducing more women to the sport that they can have their own women’s team as well.

“We’re going to have age-separated programming and target different developmental skills as well as have a fun afternoon for anyone who wants to come out and try rugby,” said Lemon.

B.C. Rugby thought this would be the perfect day as International Women’s Day is on Tuesday, March 8 and because the Women’s Rugby World Cup is this year.

The Crows received a $1,000 grant from the B.C. Government for the event. They used $750 for facilities and the other $250 for promotion products.

READ MORE: Multi-family apartment building proposed for problem area of Harvey

READ MORE: Free public skating in Kelowna to celebrate Family Day

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelownarugby