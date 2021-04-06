B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rose back above 1,000 Tuesday, with continued spread of virus variants.

There are 328 people in hospital as of May 6, 96 of whom are in intensive care, and three more people have died in the past 24 hours.

more to come…

