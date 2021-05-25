Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

B.C. recorded 289 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the second day below 300 as the province lifted its ban on on indoor dining and light indoor fitness activities.

B.C.’s daily case count has declined since Friday, where there were 420 new cases confirmed. There were 356 in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 325 up to Sunday and 293 recorded on Monday, Victoria Day, the first time B.C. has been under 300 new infections since late October.

The number of patients in hospital was 292, with 96 in intensive care as of Monday. That climbed to 301 in hospital Tuesday, with 93 people in intensive care. There was one additional death reported Tuesday, for a total of 1,680 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

“Since we last reported, we have had 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 176 new cases in the Fraser Health region, three in the Island Health region, 35 in the Interior Health region, four in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement May 25.

Henry and Dix announced the province’s four-step restart plan Tuesday, starting with the return of indoor dining and some light group fitness activities after a six-week “circuit breaker” order to stop B.C.’s highest infection rates through March and April.

RELATED: Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed as of May 25

RELATED: Indoor fitness, outdoor practices and games OK again

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering
Next story
Wildfire sparks near Highway 3 in Keremeos

Just Posted

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
35 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths at care home in Interior Health

The two deaths are connected to a Kelowna care home outbreak

(File photo)
UPDATE: Highway 97 C closed after helicopter called to serious collision between Merritt and Kelowna

West Kelowna emergency crews respond to a collision involving six people between Merritt and Kelowna

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna’s new city hall, library will feature 4 storeys

The city will also collaborate with Westbank First Nation for the design

(Contributed)
UBCO students collaborate with aerospace company

SKYTRAC picked to participate in the university’s fourth-year bachelor of management capstone course

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to reports of a gas leak and smell at the Villa 24 townhouse complex on 24th Avenue Tuesday, May 25, just before 5 p.m. Tenants were evacuated as crews investigated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Suspected gas leak evacuates Okanagan townhouses

Tenants of complex in Vernon leave homes following strong gas smell; FortisBC crew investigating

(BC Wildfire/Twitter)
Wildfire sparks near Highway 3 in Keremeos

BC Wildfire firefighters are currently battling the blaze

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

Cawston native Joey Munroe, left, has been busy in Canada's Hollywood of Vancouver, including a role in the Star Wars fan-series Bucketheads. (Transmute Pictures)
Cawston actor lands role in 2 Bruce Willis films

Cawston’s Joey Munroe has had a busy year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Most Read