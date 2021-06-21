COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

B.C. public health officials reported a total of 229 new COVID-19 cases in the three days up to Monday, with 94 on Saturday, 90 on Sunday and 45 on Monday, a level not seen since last summer.

Coronavirus transmission has continued to fall as vaccinations have increased since December. As of June 21, 77.3 per cent of adults had received at least one dose of vaccine, with second doses ramping up as some communities are provided walk-up clinic hours for people who have not yet registered.

As of Monday, there are 108 people in hospital with COVID-19, 48 of them in intensive care. There were three additional deaths attributed to coronavirus since the last report on Friday.

“Of the new cases, 51 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 99 are in the Fraser Health region, five are in the Island Health region, 60 are in the Interior Health region and 13 are in the Northern Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement June 21. “On what is also the first day of summer, we encourage everyone to start your summer off right by ensuring you have your first dose, if you have not already done so. Dose one drop-in clinics are open at a number of locations around the province.”

There has been one new outbreak reported in the health care system, at Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody. In senior care, infection protocols remain in place at Glenwood Seniors Community in Kelowna, Heritage Manor in Fort St. John and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

