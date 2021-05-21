“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo

B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Restaurants, pubs and breweries with outdoor patios will be under the microscope in British Columbia over the Victoria Day long weekend as WorkSafeBC inspectors ensure businesses abide by COVID-19 safety plans.

A statement from the agency responsible for workplace health and safety says it will be stepping up inspections of businesses in potential COVID-19 hot spots in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

As WorkSafe reminds businesses to pay strict attention to safety plans designed to limit the spread of the virus, Vancouver police are reminding city residents that provincial restrictions on large gatherings remain in effect this weekend and will be enforced.

Police say additional officers will be assigned to the Granville entertainment district, Yaletown and Gastown neighbourhoods this weekend to ensure large crowds don’t develop.

The statement from police says indoor gatherings remain prohibited and officers will enforce provincial health orders that include $2,300 fines for anyone hosting a large indoor event and $575 tickets for anyone attending.

Premier John Horgan says the easing of some pandemic-related restrictions on gathering sizes, travel and other activities will be announced Tuesday, but all rules remain in force for the entire long weekend.

—The Canadian Press

