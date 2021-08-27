Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Three more deaths in Interior Health region in 24 hours

B.C. public health teams recorded 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three additional coronavirus-related deaths in the pandemic hot spot of the Interior Health region.

That continues a steep increase in cases in the past month, up from 724 on Thursday and 698 on Wednesday. There are 159 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Aug. 27, up from 139 in the past 24 hours, and 84 in intensive care, up one from Thursday. There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks declared, leaving 14 across the province, mostly in seniors’ long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the 4,413 new cases recorded Aug. 18 to 24, 71 per cent (3,031) were in people who were not vaccinated, 11.5 per cent (509) partially vaccinated and 17.5 per cent (773) were fully vaccinated. Of the hospitalized cases, nearly 79 per cent were not vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Call police on vaccination card refusers, Horgan tells business

RELATED: B.C. universities require tests for unvaccinated students, staff

New and active cases by region in the 24 hours up to Aug. 27:

• 228 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,377 active

• 165 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,132 active

• 350 new cases in Interior Health, 2,190 active

• 61 new cases in Northern Health, 393 active

• 63 new cases in Island Health, 555 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire
Next story
More wildfires in B.C. classified as held; number of blazes drops

Just Posted

Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine required to enter Kelowna’s Prospera Place

A photo of a drug lab found in a home ordered evacuated due to the Mount Law wildfire. (Contributed/West Kelowna RCMP)
Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)
Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care centre

Danny Fulton receives his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health hosting on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinics at UBCO