Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Not everyone is able to grab the helping hand extended by the B.C. government to businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Norm Scott, president of Prince Edward Branch # 91 of the Royal Canadian Legion in the Greater Victoria suburb of Langford, is dismayed that they will not receive any part of the $50 million announced April 8 in support of more than 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness centres.

“Legions are not eligible for any COVID relief so far,” Scott said. “We fall under the federal Legion Act as a non-profit, but we’re not registered with the province as a non-profit,” Scott explained. “That disallows us for being eligible for any funding from the province, but we do pay provincial taxes.”

RELATED: Tourism, small business getting COVID-19 help, B.C. minister says

“So for us to stay afloat, we’re struggling in the same boat as restaurants, bars, and small businesses that are struggling,” Scott noted. “The bills for hydro, gas, water and other expenses don’t stop coming in. We’re very disappointed we don’t qualify.”

Scott points out that the Legion in Langford has been around for more than 90 years and continues to make significant contributions to veterans, families and the community through support programs, scholarships, sponsoring sports teams, and other initiatives.

“We know the province values Royal Canadian Legions, but this does not reflect that value,” he said. “We want the government to take a deeper look at supporting non-profit organizations so we can continue to do the work we do for veterans and families in need in our community.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: South Okanagan road rage caught on camera
Next story
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder gets ‘meagre’ support compared to other conditions: B.C. report

Just Posted

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

Orchard Park mall gets a new satellite visitors centre for tourists.
Tourism centre opens at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

The shopping centre has a new space dedicated to helping tourists enjoy the city

‘A Decaying Fort and a Lack of Guidance’ by Ericka Walker will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until July 11.
New print and paper exhibit opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Nova Scotia-based printmaker is sharing her work at Kelowna Art Gallery until July

Interior Health reported 288 cases in Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’ 214. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID hospitalizations top 400 in B.C. as province reports 1,205 new cases

Three more deaths reported Thursday

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A driver crashed into the Monster Vineyard on Lower Bench Road on April 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Vehicle drives into Penticton vineyard

The driver of the truck was taken away in ambulance

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

Most Read